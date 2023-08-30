Should You Upgrade to the New Apple Watch Series 8, SE or Ultra?

In the eight years since it was introduced, the Apple Watch has reached a point where each successive model adds a handful of features, but doesn’t necessarily justify an upgrade even if you got yours a few years ago. The 2022 Apple Watch Series 8 follows that trend. Its body is identical to last year’s Series 7, and both models have the same processor—meaning the same level of responsiveness and speed for apps—as the Series 6. Our advice here is the same as when it comes to upgrading your iPhone : If you’re happy with your current device, don’t upgrade just because there’s something new. Apple also launched two other Watches alongside the Series 8: the Apple Watch Ultra and the second-generation Apple Watch SE . (See more about upgrading to those below. If you’re looking for an in-depth analysis of the new phones, we suggest reading what The Wall Street Journal’s Nicole Nguyen has to say about the Series 8 and SE , as well as the Ultra . Unlike with iPhones, which can usually net a decent trade-in value if they’re in good condition, you’re not likely to get much back for turning in a used Apple Watch. The maximum Apple offers through its trade-in program as of publication is $155, regardless of how much you paid for it. So if you are going to upgrade and you want to get the most value back, consider selling on eBay or another market-based venue.

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021 model)

Upgrade? Not unless you are particularly interested in the new fertility tracking feature or the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Series 8 is almost identical, both inside and out, to last year’s Series 7, including the same processor speeds. It’s only worth the upgrade if you think the retrospective ovulation estimate feature may be useful if you’re trying to get pregnant (but it isn’t an FDA-approved family planning method). We don’t think it makes a lot of sense to buy a whole new Watch for car crash detection , though, and especially not if you own an iPhone 14 , which also supports this alert system. The Apple Watch Ultra is a different story. It’s the biggest departure from the Apple Watch’s design in the product’s history, and from personal experience, it’s easy to fall in love with even if you’re not an extreme athlete taking advantage of its more rugged features such as more precise GPS, and 86-decibel emergency siren and improved underwater capabilities including greater waterproofing and a Depth app. If the 49mm screen size, titanium body or multiday battery life appeal to you, moving up to an Apple Watch Ultra will definitely be an upgrade. Some people will find it too large for their wrist, though. Don’t buy an Apple Watch SE. It’s a perfectly fine device for someone who is just starting out with a smartwatch and doesn’t want to make a big investment, as well as kids and other family members who don’t have their own phone, thanks to the family setup feature. But it’s only going to be an upgrade if you’ve been wearing the first-generation SE. If you’re coming from a “Series" Watch, you should almost certainly skip it.

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020 model)

Upgrade? Maybe, but only if you’re looking for a larger screen, Apple Watch Ultra features or ovulation tracking

The biggest difference between the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Series 6 is the size of the screen. Apple made the Series 7’s case bigger my 1 mm on both the small and large versions, and shrunk the bezels around the display. The result is nearly 20% more screen real estate, which, in day-to-day use, makes a noticeable difference. If you’ve felt like your Series 6’s screen is too small, then consider the Series 8 (or the Ultra). But if you’ve been using the Watch for this long and haven’t yet minded the screen size, we recommend you keep it.

Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE (1st generation) (2019 models)

Upgrade? Maybe, if your Watch is feeling sluggish or small

Even though they’re more than three years old, the Apple Watch Series 5 and the original Apple Watch SE are still great devices and there’s a good chance they’re still fulfilling your needs. Their processors are about 20% slower than the Series 6, 7 and 8, so if you’ve noticed the screen responding more slowly to your taps, or apps taking forever to launch, consider upgrading, but don’t think it is totally essential. It’s a clear path from the Series 5 to the Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra if you choose to upgrade. If you’ve been happy with the SE’s performance, you’re probably best off sticking with the upgraded version.

Apple Watch Series 4 (2018 model) or older

Upgrade? Yes, you’ll get a much better experience (and your battery is likely in rough shape)

Compared with the rest of the models above, the Apple Watch Series 4 is the most likely to be showing its age at this point. It is the last non-SE Watch without an always-on display, and it only has half as much storage as more recent models (this isn’t likely to be a huge issue, but the Apple Watch Series 3 lost the ability to easily update its software based on storage limitations). Plus a four year old battery likely doesn’t hold the charge it used to. You can get an $80 battery replacement , but you’ll get much more value out of a brand new Watch.