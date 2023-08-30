Should You Upgrade to the New Apple Watch Series 8, SE or Ultra?

In the eight years since it was introduced, the Apple Watch has reached a point where each successive model adds a handful of features, but doesn’t necessarily justify an upgrade even if you got yours a few years ago. The 2022 Apple Watch Series 8 follows that trend. Its body is identical to last year’s Series 7, and both models have the same processor—meaning the same level of responsiveness and speed for apps—as the Series 6. Our advice here is the same as when it comes to upgrading your iPhone : If you’re happy with your current device, don’t upgrade just because there’s something new. Apple also launched two other Watches alongside the Series 8: the Apple Watch Ultra and the second-generation Apple Watch SE . (See more about upgrading to those below. If you’re looking for an in-depth analysis of the new phones, we suggest reading what The Wall Street Journal’s Nicole Nguyen has to say about the Series 8 and SE , as well as the Ultra . Unlike with iPhones, which can usually net a decent trade-in value if they’re in good condition, you’re not likely to get much back for turning in a used Apple Watch. The maximum Apple offers through its trade-in program as of publication is $155, regardless of how much you paid for it. So if you are going to upgrade and you want to get the most value back, consider selling on eBay or another market-based venue.