Showcasing power of AI, metaverse, web3

And AI will contribute significantly to India’s dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy. According to Accenture, AI has the potential to add $957 billion, or 15% of India’s current gross value in 2035. According to industry body Nasscom, on average, a unit increase in AI intensity by companies that use AI can contribute $67.25 billion or 2.5% of India’s GDP to the Indian economy in the near term.

