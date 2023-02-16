Siemens launches first 5G routers in India: All details here

Siemens, an Industrial manufacturing company, has announced that it has launched an industrial 5G router, which is an important critical component in the manufacturing industry in order to transform the industry.

As per the company, the applications on private industrial 5G offers several benefits to customers such as autonomous machines, intra-logistics, industrial edge, remote diagnostics, assisted work, augmented reality, wireless backhaul, edge computing and mobile equipment.

"This is where private 5G networks step in as they can be configured to suit the requirements of the manufacturing industry. Private 5G networks also offer data security," said Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head, Digital Industries, Siemens Limited.

The company claims that its industrial 5G routers Scalance MUM856-1 and MUM853-1 can improve mobile broadband transmission, reliable low latencies and massive machine type communication.

These routers are said to connect industrial applications to 5G, 4G (LTE) and 3G (UMTS) mobile wireless networks. Moreover, the routers can be utilised to monitor and service plants, control elements, machines and other industrial devices through a public 5G network such as flexibility and data rates.

The Scalance MUM856-1 will provide bandwidths of up to 1000 Mbps for the downlink and up to 500 Mbps for the uplink, offering high data rates for data-intensive applications such as the remote implementation of firmware updates. These devices can also be utilised in modern communication networks such as monitor data traffic and protect unauthorised access, said the company.