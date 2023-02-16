Siemens launches first 5G routers in India: All details here
- As per the company, the applications on private industrial 5G offers several benefits to customers such as autonomous machines, intra-logistics, industrial edge, remote diagnostics, assisted work, augmented reality, wireless backhaul, edge computing and mobile equipment.
Siemens, an Industrial manufacturing company, has announced that it has launched an industrial 5G router, which is an important critical component in the manufacturing industry in order to transform the industry.
