Siemens launches first 5G routers in India: All details here

The Scalance MUM856-1 will provide bandwidths of up to 1000 Mbps for the downlink and up to 500 Mbps for the uplink, offering high data rates for data-intensive applications such as the remote implementation of firmware updates. These devices can also be utilised in modern communication networks such as monitor data traffic and protect unauthorised access, said the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}