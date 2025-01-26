Silicon Valley is raving about a made-in-China AI model
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jan 2025, 05:31 PM IST
SummaryDeepSeek is called ‘amazing and impressive’ despite working with less-advanced chips.
SINGAPORE—A Chinese artificial-intelligence company has Silicon Valley marveling at how its programmers nearly matched American rivals despite using inferior chips.
