A profitable mid-market company can have a full order book and still struggle to pay its suppliers. Those suppliers, often MSMEs, can deliver on time and still lack money for payroll or their next production cycle. As the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) convenes in Singapore from November 18–20, 2026, this is the problem I believe deserves greater attention: viable businesses remain cash-starved because finance does not move at the pace of trade.

How a strong commercial relationship becomes a weak financing proposition Long payment cycles lock earnings inside receivables. Collateral-heavy lending then asks businesses to pledge assets to access cash against work already completed. A strong commercial relationship becomes a weak financing proposition simply because the smaller participant lacks property or a substantial balance sheet.

SIDBI’s May 2025 study estimated India’s addressable MSME credit gap at approximately ₹30 lakh crore. That estimate reflects a financing mismatch too large to solve merely by making existing loan applications faster.

We need to change what lenders assess For an approved invoice owed by a creditworthy corporate buyer, the central question should be whether that buyer will pay. Yet suppliers are frequently assessed primarily through their own size, financial history and collateral. The strength of the underlying transaction receives too little weight.

Small suppliers should be able to benefit Anchor-backed, data-led financing offers a better approach. The anchor is the established buyer whose payment obligation supports financing for its suppliers. Credit assessment should draw on that buyer’s creditworthiness, verified invoice acceptance, transaction history and payment behavior. A small supplier should be able to benefit from the strength of its customer relationship.

This still requires disciplined underwriting. Buyers can default, invoices can be disputed, and excessive exposure to one anchor creates concentration risk. Better data should make these risks more visible and measurable, allowing lenders to price the actual exposure.

TReDS demonstrates the growing relevance India’s Trade Receivables Discounting System, or TReDS, demonstrates the growing relevance of financing accepted receivables. According to the Ministry of MSME, invoice discounting increased from ₹40,000 crore in FY2021–22 to ₹3.47 lakh crore in FY2025–26. The implication is significant: commercial transactions can provide a scalable foundation for access to working capital.

Next stage of B2B fintech The next stage of B2B fintech must build on this foundation through shared infrastructure. Anchors, suppliers, dealers and financiers need connected systems that establish what has been ordered, delivered, accepted, financed and paid. Today, gaps between those records can delay decisions and leave smaller businesses repeatedly submitting the same information.

In that connected model, a buyer’s accepted payable becomes a supplier’s financeable receivable. Dealer financing can respond to verified sales and repayment patterns. Multiple financiers can assess eligible transactions through consistent records. Each relationship requires appropriate underwriting, but liquidity can reach more of the supply chain.

A lot of companies are making an attempt to put this approach into practice via their products. InovRish is such a product in the market. The more meaningful industry test is whether suppliers receive funds sooner, at a sustainable cost, with clear accountability for repayment.

This matters beyond India. India–ASEAN trade connects businesses operating across different banking systems, currencies and documentation requirements. My view is that Singapore offers a useful setting to discuss how trusted commercial information could travel with these transactions. Faster cross-border payments will have limited value for a supplier that cannot finance production before shipment.

Practical agenda The practical agenda should include interoperable invoice records, consent-based data sharing, reliable buyer acceptance and clear treatment of receivables across jurisdictions. Financing must also support timely payment discipline. It should never become an excuse for buyers to extend payment cycles at suppliers’ expense.

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 At SFF 2026, my fellow founders and I want to discuss with banks how to underwrite buyer-backed transactions, with corporates how to make supplier liquidity a procurement priority, and with policymakers how to build trusted infrastructure across India and ASEAN. The outcome we should work toward is straightforward: a sound business should be able to turn a sound trading relationship into timely working capital.