Sir Richard Barrons on how the characteristics of war are changing

The primacy of precision is such an important new characteristic of war that it may determine the outcome in Ukraine. The victor may be whoever wins the race for cheap, precise technologies. Neither Russia nor Ukraine started with the stockpiles of missiles needed to sustain their initial rate of use for more than a few months. Neither side has the industrial capabilities in place to scale up missile production quickly enough to meet demand. So precision drones are being rolled out instead. The Iranian Shaheed-136 supplied to Russia at $20,000 a shot is far cheaper than the $1m that might be paid for a cruise missile (though Russia is trying to buy missiles, too). Vast quantities of such drones can also be made quickly. Whichever side can ramp up their supplies of expensive missiles while at the same time massing cheap drones will gain an edge. And the world’s armed forces will watch to see what the winning combination turns out to be.

