Siri Tricks: Unlock these hidden features to boost your iPhone experience today

If you own an iPhone, you likely use Siri for simple tasks like calling contacts or sending messages. But this Apple voice assistant can do much more than just handle basic commands. Since its introduction in 2011 with the iPhone 4s, Siri has evolved to offer several features that can help you save time and manage daily tasks efficiently. Here are some useful Siri tricks that you should try today to get more from your device.

Before trying these tips, ensure Siri is activated on your iPhone. You can do this by going to Settings, selecting “Siri & Search,” and enabling “Listen for ‘Hey Siri’” or “Press Side Button for Siri,” depending on your model.

Train Siri to Recognise Your Voice Better If Siri often misunderstands you, retrain it to improve voice recognition. Open Settings, tap “Siri & Search,” then “Talk to Siri.” Toggle the option off and back on to start the voice training process. Follow the prompts by repeating the phrases shown on your screen. Speaking clearly and naturally during this step will help Siri respond more accurately.

Ask Siri to Correct Name Pronunciations Siri sometimes mispronounces names from your contacts. You can fix this by teaching Siri the right pronunciation. When Siri says a name incorrectly, say, “That’s not how you pronounce [name].” Then open the Contacts app, select the person, tap “Edit,” and add a “Pronunciation” field under Notes. Enter the name phonetically. Siri will use this to pronounce names correctly from then on.

Stay Updated on Sports Ask Siri for live sports scores, upcoming games, team schedules, or player stats. For example, say, “When is the next Yankees game?” or “What’s the Golden State Warriors’ schedule this week?” Siri will provide the latest details so you don’t have to check apps or websites.

Remember Your Parking Spot If you want to keep track of where you parked, ask Siri to remember your car’s location. Say, “Remember where I parked my car” before leaving your vehicle. When you need to find it later, simply ask, “Where did I park my car?” Siri will show the location on a map with directions.

Translate Languages Quickly Siri can translate phrases into various languages without opening a separate app. Just say, “Translate ‘How are you?’ to Spanish,” and Siri will display the translation immediately on your screen. This feature can help you communicate or understand foreign languages on the go.

Access Your Saved Passwords Siri can help you retrieve passwords stored in iCloud Keychain. Ask, “Show me my Gmail password,” or “Show me my bank password.” Siri will verify your identity using Face ID or Touch ID before displaying the saved passwords. This quick access can save time when logging in to apps or websites.