As the Diwali and winter approach, one of India’s leading weather analytics firms, Skymet Weather , has today launched a new mobile app that will enable users to check real-time values of the air quality index (AQI) and PM 2.5 and PM 10 values for over 400 locations pan India. Based on the data at a specific location, the app will also provide advisories, historical (hourly and weekly), and forecast data of the PMs and personalized health recommendations. The skymet AQI App is available from the Google Play Store and iOS app store.

The mobile app lets users view various parameters contributing to the real-time AQI values of their location. They can compare the data and understand these values in the time frame of 24 hours, 7 days and a month.

Skymet Weather already has over 400 outdoor Air Quality sensors installed in various locations in the country. Air pollution is the biggest threat in Delhi/NCR during the winter season. It will also help users in planning their daily chores as per the advisory recommendation like face mask, air purifier, outdoor activities and exercise and ventilation. These advisory can help people to plan their exercise routine, route planning based on traffic and pollution. The app also provides temperature, rainfall and humidity data for over 50 locations in Delhi NCR.

“Being the leaders in the weather segment, we also aim to provide better air quality solutions to everyone. This step will enable people to take precautionary measures as per the pollution levels and keep their dear ones safe. We have also enabled API integrations for businesses that aim to keep their stakeholders informed. We believe our small steps can make a huge difference this winter season," said Yogesh Patil, CEO of Skymet Weather.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.