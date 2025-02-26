Slack faced a major outage on Wednesday, affecting thousands of users who reported issues with messaging and connectivity. The platform acknowledged the disruption and is investigating the cause, while users expressed frustration on social media.

Slack, the popular workplace messaging platform, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to connect or send messages. According to DownDetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, over 3,000 people had reported issues with Slack by 10:00 PM IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Slack’s technical dashboard first acknowledged the disruption at 9:57 PM IST, citing difficulties in loading the platform and establishing connections. As the outage persisted, affected users reported problems with core features, including messaging, workflows, threads, and API-related functions. Many also encountered difficulties when attempting to log in.

In an update on its status page at 10:00 PM IST, Slack stated, “We're still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log in. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nature and cause of the technical failure remain unclear, and Slack has yet to provide an estimated timeframe for a full resolution. The outage has disrupted communications for businesses and organisations that rely on the platform for collaboration.

Users across various regions took to social media to express their frustration over the disruption, with many seeking updates on when normal service would resume.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience. We’re working hard to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, and we’ll be in touch as soon as it's fixed or we have next steps to share. In the meantime, the Slack Status site is the best way to keep up-to-date with information as 1/2," the company said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Slack continues to investigate the incident, affected users are advised to monitor the company’s official status page for further updates.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more updates)