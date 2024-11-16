Small businesses ramp-up cybersecurity adoption, thanks to AI
Summary
Small businesses are ramping up adoption of managed cybersecurity services to take on an increasing volume of cyber threats, with security providers using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the cost of their services. While scaling-down of costs is being done thanks to AI helping automate threat monitoring and alerts, the rising adoption is also helping cybersecurity providers increase their marketable base in the country, industry experts said.