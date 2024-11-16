Small businesses ramp-up cybersecurity adoption, thanks to AI

This is important, because MSMEs are key vendors and suppliers to India’s industrial conglomerates. Akshat Jain, cofounder and chief technology officer of cybersecurity firm Cyware, said, “Large enterprises typically engage with hundreds of suppliers and vendors who have approved access to their systems, making MSMEs security-critical to safeguarding the broader ecosystem. Protecting MSMEs is not just about their own resilience—it’s also about preventing potential compromises that could cascade into the larger enterprises."