Technology
Small satellite vehicle to take 2 years to be ready for commercial launches
Summary
- In 2023, Isro had announced that it will transfer SSLV technology and design to private players, in a move aimed at getting the private sector to build satellite launchers and fostering the growth of the space sector.
New Delhi: The first small rockets ferrying satellites on Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) design and technology will take at least two more years to reach the launch pad, even as work to find the ideal candidate for the job reaches its final stage.
