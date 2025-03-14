Small satellite vehicle to take 2 years to be ready for commercial launches

Giri said that India’s space sector has not been able to leverage domestic enterprises due to the lack of readiness of infrastructure such as the SSLV. As an example, he cited both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel partnering with the likes of the UK’s OneWeb, Luxembourg’s SES and this week with Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet services—instead of building their own satellites and launching them with India’s own rockets, which would have generated substantial revenue for India from within India itself.