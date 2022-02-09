The small-town gamers building a career in e-sports

Large technology companies, such as chipmaker AMD and gaming laptop and device manufacturer Asus, are also actively working with gamers in India. In January last year, Asus launched a virtual Republic of Gamers (ROG) Academy in India to nurture local talent. According to Sinha, AMD also supports and sponsors various gaming tournaments across the country for amateur gamers. Though millennials from small towns are taking gaming more seriously, Aggarwal rues that resources and opportunities are still limited and, after a point in their career, they have to move to larger cities.

