Smartphones keep evolving. The trends that were common in 2021 are likely to transfer into New Year 2022 with tweaks. Smartphones have seen technologies such as folding display and 144Hz refresh rate introduced among the premium flagship smartphones. Other innovations like 120Hz and 90Hz refresh rate display made it to mid-segment devices. Triple camera remained a common trend in 2021 and is likely to move into 2022. Assisting technologies like 5G will make noise in New Year 2022 as well even though its actual arrival isn’t sure to anyone.

New Year 2022 will also see metaverse becoming more common and smartphones will come equipped to deal with it.

We draft the technologies that will be prevalent in New Year 2022:

5G

A revolutionary technology which is coming to India since last two years or more but still not sure when it will be a reality here but the smartphone makers aren’t bothered about the timeline rather they’re actively launching 5G-enabled handset in 2021. The chipset makers market their processors on the basis of 5G and the OEMs incorporate it to their smartphones. The New Year 2022 will see more 5G-enabled smartphones and becoming a mass thing even though its use case doesn’t exist.

120Hz

The display of smartphones come in different resolutions, from the very basic 60Hz refresh rate to the highest available 144Hz. The 90Hz refresh rate is a standard now but the New Year 2022 might see displays moving to larger resolution. The 90Hz refresh rate might be a norm while the 120Hz could become a standard while the 144Hz screen refresh rate will complement the premium flagship smartphones.

Punch hole display

The punch hole display will be the new industry standard in New Year 2022. The smartphones have been using three different form factors, notch, dew drop/waterdrop and punch hole display till now. Moving into a fresh year, companies will shift their focus on punch hole display as it gives them freedom to use the screen space more practically. It is also expected that the Apple might shift to punch hole display in its 2022 launch of iPhone 14 series.

Foldable phones

The niche technology will see a few launches in 2022. The foldable phones may get the eyeballs but sales figure will remain as there is still very little traction for it due to its pricing. Any foldable smartphone will cost your around ₹1 lakh and the misconceptions around it still persists. There are only few makers of foldable phones like Samsung, Oppo, LG and Motorola but out of it only Samsung sells it commercially while the New Year 2022 might see Oppo launching its first foldable smartphone, Find N, in India.

Cameras

The triple camera setup will continue in New Year 2022 while the resolution might see a shift towards 50MP as basic. The selfie camera will be standardized to 32MP in 2022.

Battery

Smartphones with bigger battery will be preferred in New Year 2022 with fast charging option. The makers of phones have been experimenting with the power adaptor and even 120W fast charger is available now. Battery is an important factor and fast charging adds flavor to it. People will choose the package with such options and 60W charger might be a standard.

