Smartphone trends that will dominate New Year 2022

The niche technology will see a few launches in 2022. The foldable phones may get the eyeballs but sales figure will remain as there is still very little traction for it due to its pricing. Any foldable smartphone will cost your around ₹1 lakh and the misconceptions around it still persists. There are only few makers of foldable phones like Samsung, Oppo, LG and Motorola but out of it only Samsung sells it commercially while the New Year 2022 might see Oppo launching its first foldable smartphone, Find N, in India.