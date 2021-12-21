Smartphones expected to create buzz in New Year 2022

The yearly launch event that keeps the entire tech world on its feet. As Apple launched series 13 iPhones, tech world started speculating about iPhone 14 which will come to us in the later part of 2022 and continue to do so till Apple launches them actually. Apple iPhone 14 will bring to us the iOS 16 and A16 Bionic chip. The Apple is likely to play with the display of iPhone- 14 by adding 120Hz refresh rate and ditching the notch display. iPhone 14 could see punch hole display making its way to Apple phones. The cameras will be quite similar to the existing models. There are possibilities that the US-based trillion dollar company might stop the iPhone mini version in 2022.