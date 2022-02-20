Starting tomorrow it is going to be a busy week for the smartphone industry in India. At least four new smartphone launches are planned starting February 21 to February 24, 2022. Smartphone makers such as Oppo , Vivo and Realme smartphone launches are scheduled whereas Samsung will unveil its new tablet series in the premium segment coupled with S-Pen. Some of it will be a new series altogether while few are just addition to the existing series or portfolio.

Going with the name, Vivo will launch a new smartphone under the existing series of V23. It goes by the name of Vivo V23e. It will be launched on February 21.

Similarly, its sister brands Oppo will introduce a new Find X series by the name of Oppo Find X5 series on February 24, whereas Realme will add a new smartphone under the Narzo series called as the Realme Narzo 50 on the same day.

Meanwhile, Samsung will launch its high end tablets under the Tab S8 series on February 21 in India.

Here are the entire expected features, price about these smartphones and tablets:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

After launching Galaxy S22 smartphone series now Samsung gears itself for the launch of Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series features three new tablets, Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra. The new tablets will see the low-latency S-Pen as well for productivity. These were launched during the Unpacked event on February 9 in selected markets along with S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6 inch screen, the Tab S8+ has a 12.4 inch display and the Tab S8 features a 11 inch screen.

The Tab S8 Ultra sports dual front camera of 12MP resolution along with a 4nm chipset. It carries 11,200mAh battery. It also features dual rear cameras as well. The S-Pen magnetically attaches to the back panel of it and can be charged as well from there itself.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will ship with a 10,090mAh battery and the Tab S8 will see a 8,000mAh battery. All the three tablets may not get a charger inside the box but, has to purchase it separately.

The Tab S8+ gets a single 12MP camera at the front and dual lenses at the back. It also uses a 4nm SoC. The Tab S8 also gets the same camera and chipset features.

Oppo Find X5 series

Oppo will be launching the new premium flagship smartphone under the Find X-series. Known as Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5, these two new smartphones are likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For the first time, the Hasselblad branding comes to Oppo smartphones with Find X5 series. Hasselblad is already in partnership with its sister concern brand OnePlus.

The teaser hints that Oppo Find X5 series will target the night photography and rectify the over-exposure in the shots as well.

The OnePlus Find X5 series highlights the MariSilicon branding as well. It is the company’s own developed Neural Processing Unit also called the NPU which was announced during the Oppo Inno Day 2021 in December last year. It is claimed to enhance the 4K night videos.

Oppo Find X5 series is shown in two colours; White and Black. The back design looks smooth and shiny. The back panel shows triple camera lenses as well along with the LED flash.

The other expected features, Oppo Find X5 series would see 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get 5,000mAh battery and an 80W charger. For photography, Find X5 series might ship with Sony IMX766 sensor.

Vivo V23e

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone, Vivo V23e, tomorrow in India. The Chinese smartphone maker had already launched the V23 series in January this year having two smartphones, Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23. The V23 Pro and V23 were launched in the premium category mainly with just V23 priced at ₹29,990 for the 8GB variant. Now, it seems that Vivo V23e would be among the mid-segment smartphones. Vivo V23e will be streamed at 12 noon via social media channels.

The images of the Vivo V23e say that the smartphone has a dew-drop display and slim design. It has triple camera set-up at back. A main camera, an ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor are on display in the image cutout. The Sunshine Gold colour variant is being displayed in the hands of its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli.

Vivo might pack the V23e with a MediaTek chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It is more likely to run on Android 11 along with the FunTouch OS by Vivo.

Its predecessor, Vivo V23 runs Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12 with a 4,200mAh battery. It was powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. For photography, the V23 has 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro lens. It too features dual selfie cameras of 50MP+98MP resolution.

Vivo V23e would likely to get a more powerful battery, may be around 5,000mAh. The lenses specifications are also likely to get a makeover in V23e.

Realme Narzo 50

Realme has announced a new smartphone which will be launched in India under its Narzo series. This new smartphone will be known as Realme Narzo 50 and will be launched on February 24 in India. “Realme is ushering the youth into an era of innovation and set to expand the narzo family with a new powerful entrant - realme narzo 50, a smartphone equipped with the Best Processor & Display in the segment," said Realme.

The details which are available about the Narzo 50 say that the smartphone will feature triple-camera set up at the back. The poster hints that company has upgraded the night photography in the Narzo 50.

The Chinese smartphone maker added, “The Realme Narzo 50 will offer the thrill of powerful performance, equipped with MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming Processor, brilliant display, fast charging capabilities and long-lasting battery life, nothing but the best in the segment."

The smartphone also depicts punch-hole display and maybe come with the standard 90Hz AMOLED display.

