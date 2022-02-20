Smartphones, tablets launching in the upcoming week in India

Starting tomorrow it is going to be a busy week for the smartphone industry in India. At least four new smartphone launches are planned starting February 21 to February 24, 2022. Smartphone makers such as Oppo, Vivo and Realme smartphone launches are scheduled whereas Samsung will unveil its new tablet series in the premium segment coupled with S-Pen. Some of it will be a new series altogether while few are just addition to the existing series or portfolio.

