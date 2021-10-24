The festive season has started in India and smartphones continue to pour in. All the smartphone makers jumped to present the best they have. There are numerous smartphones which are launched, each with different price tags, and different level of specifications. The 5G, 120Hz refresh rate and bigger battery life remain to be the driving factor. The budget segment is most selling category in India, but the mid-segment provides a better specification and well-equipped smartphones. The below 30K segment has lots of potential smartphones.

Here are the some of the hot picks under ₹30,000:

OnePlus Nord 2

The latest offering from OnePlus, Nord 2 continues to delight users with its balanced specification sheet. The smartphone sports 6.43 inches Fluid AMOLED with 409 ppi, and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on octa-core chipset powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1200 SoC. The OnePlus Nord 2 features triple camera setup at the back with 50MP+8MP+2MP resolution. It has a 32MP selfie lens. The gets power from a 4500mAh battery. The smartphone is available starting ₹27,999.

Oppo Reno6 5G

Oppo has strengthened its Reno series with Reno6 in the market. The phone markets itself as 5G yet the technology isn’t available in India. The Reno6 is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 Soc with 8GB RAM. The 6.43 inches AMOLED display offers 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno6 5G sports 64MP+8MP+2MP triple lenses at the rear and a 32MP front camera. The battery is of 4300mAh. The Oppo Reno6 5G can be found at ₹28,500.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Again, a 5G phone. The Samsung Galaxy M52 comes with 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus display. Importantly, the display supports 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The phone has an octa-core Snapdragon chipset 778G with 6GB of RAM. The M52 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. In optics, the smartphone features triple lenses at the back having 64MP+12MP+5MP resolution and a 32MP front camera. It available at around ₹24,999.

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max features a 6.43 inches Super AMOLED and 120 Hz Refresh Rate. In the optical department the X7 Max sports triple rear cameras of 64MP+8MP+2MP capacity and a 16 MP selfie lens. The smartphone runs on octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. With a 4300mAh cell, the Realme X7 Max is being sold at ₹26,980.

Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 offers 6.7 inches OLED panel and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset and 8GB RAM. The Edge 20 sports triple cameras at the back with 108MP+16MP+8MP resolution and a 32MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 20 goes on with a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is available at ₹29,999.

