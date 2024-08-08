Stagnant innovation sees smartwatch sales decline in India
Summary
New Delhi: Stagnation in product innovation, coupled with a period where retailers focused on clearing unsold inventories, led to a drop in smartwatch shipments for the first half of the year. A report by market researcher International Data Corp., published Thursday, said that the shipment of smartwatches dropped by over 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the June quarter—on top of a 7% y-o-y drop that the category had witnessed in the March quarter.