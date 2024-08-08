Stagnant innovation sees smartwatch sales decline in India

“If you look closely, there was an extreme price war between multiple brands in India, which started pushing the average price of smartwatches down to a near-ridiculous margin. This was never going to be sustainable, and many brands were even selling smartwatches at less than ₹1,000. This was not only leaving India’s smartwatch brands with low margin—it left them with no margin. As a result, brands were left with very little space to innovate, and at a super-inexpensive pricing, there was always a ceiling that the brands would hit," the consultant said.