SMIC says US is placing export restrictions on its suppliers

The move could have 'material adverse effects' on its production and operations, the company said (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 07:41 PM IST Charles Capel , Bloomberg

SMIC is evaluating the impact of the US Bureau of Industry and Security’s export restrictions on its business and operations, it said in a statement

China’s largest chipmaker said its US suppliers have been issued with letters telling them they are subject to additional export restrictions.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. is evaluating the impact of the US Bureau of Industry and Security’s export restrictions on its business and operations, it said in a statement on Sunday. The move could have “material adverse effects" on its production and operations, the company said.

News of the restrictions on exports to SMIC was reported last week, causing the chipmaker’s shares to sink to a four-month low in Hong Kong trading last Monday.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a briefing last Monday that it would “continue to take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese businesses’ legitimate rights and interests."

