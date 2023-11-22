Snapchat explores Ad-free experience with new subscription plan, suggests report
Snapchat is reportedly testing an ad-free subscription plan called Snapchat Plus, but it is currently only accessible in Australia for AUD 15.99 per month. There are speculations that certain subscribers may need to pay a premium for the ad-free version.
Snapchat is reportedly testing to introduce a new subscription plan that is free from ads. The platform has already launched the Snapchat Plus subscription tier, enticing potential subscribers with the prospect of enjoying an ad-free service.
