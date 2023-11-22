comScore
Business News/ Technology / Snapchat explores Ad-free experience with new subscription plan, suggests report
Snapchat explores Ad-free experience with new subscription plan, suggests report

Snapchat is reportedly testing an ad-free subscription plan called Snapchat Plus, but it is currently only accessible in Australia for AUD 15.99 per month. There are speculations that certain subscribers may need to pay a premium for the ad-free version.

For representation purposes only (REUTERS)Premium
Snapchat is reportedly testing to introduce a new subscription plan that is free from ads. The platform has already launched the Snapchat Plus subscription tier, enticing potential subscribers with the prospect of enjoying an ad-free service.

Snapchat Plus ad-free subscription plan

Jonah Manzano, an Australian artist, posted on Threads (via The Verge) featuring the recently unveiled ad-free subscription plan, available at a monthly cost of AUD 15.99. There are speculations that certain Snapchat Plus subscribers might be required to pay a premium for access to the ad-free version.

Reportedly, Snapchat is in the testing phase for its ad-free subscription plan. Nevertheless, a few months ago, Android Police had reported that this feature was already accessible to users in Norway. According to reports, the new subscription plan is designed to eliminate ads from stories and Lens ads, although users may still encounter some sponsored ads.

Currently, the ad-free subscription plan for Snapchat Plus is not accessible in other significant regions like the US or Canada. Despite obtaining a Snapchat Plus subscription, priced at AUD 5.99, it appears that users may still be subject to ads on the platform. It is suggested that they might need to acquire a distinct ad-free subscription plan to eliminate the display of ads. However, there has been no official confirmation on this matter thus far.

Similar to platforms such as YouTube or X, Snapchat is considering the possibility of charging users for an ad-free experience. However, there is no confirmation regarding when Snapchat will globally introduce this feature. As of now, it is speculated that the platform is currently testing the ad-free experience.

Since the introduction of Snapchat Plus, the app's experience has significantly improved, featuring exciting new additions such as custom app icons, chat wallpapers, custom notification sounds, generative chat wallpapers and profile background, story boosts, sending gifts, and more.

