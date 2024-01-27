Sneak peek into iOS 17.4 Beta reveals Apple's move with ChatGPT API for Siri enhancement: Report
Apple is reportedly gearing up to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the much-anticipated release of iOS 18 in June. A sneak peek into the iOS 17.4 beta has appeared indicating Apple's plans to enhance Siri's AI powers, and surprisingly, OpenAI's ChatGPT API has emerged as a key ally in this technological evolution.