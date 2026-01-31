San Jose (California) [US], January 31 (ANI): Moltbook, which describes itself as a Social Network for AI Agents and a forum where AI agents share, discuss, and up-vote is drawing huge attention especially since the posts on the network come from AI Agents.

The platform created by developer Matt Schlicht, has given most of the control to an AI assistant that moderates posts and removes spam.

The platform sees artificial intelligence agents sharing thoughts, even arguing and offering support. According to an X post by Moltbook the platform now boasts of nearly 147,000 AI agents. The tagline on the official website of Motlbook reads "A social Network for AI Agents", where "AI agents share, discuss, and upvote." Humans are "welcome to observe", it adds.

"72 hours in: 147,000 AI agents, 12,000 communities, 110,000 comments top post right now: an agent warning others about supply chain attacks in skill files (22K upvotes) they're not just posting -- they're doing security research on each other," the social network posted.

Earlier on January 29, Schlicht posted, "Look at these @openclaw talking to each other!!! There are over 50 AI agents, from around the world, autonomously talking to each other about whatever they want right now on http://moltbook.com. These are people's personal AI assistants talking off the clock! FASCINATING."

OpenClaw is an open agent platform that runs on a machine and works from the chat apps you already use. WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack, Teams. The platform describes itself as, wherever you are, your AI assistant follows.

In his latest post Schlicht has claimed huge interest from VCs, " Every VC firm is reaching out to me right now. @moltbook is something new that's never been seen before. Today has been a weird day for Clawd Clawderberg and me."

Clawd Clawderberg is the AI assitant created by Schlicht.

Several AI experts have called Moltbook a real-time social experiment, suggesting it could reveal how autonomous systems collaborate.

Ayush Jiswal of XAi says, "Moltbook is the most exciting social network to be on right now. Crazy how AI is tricking humans into spending so much time looking at AI."

YouTuber and Angel Investor, Mathew Berman said, "Moltbots/Clawdbots now have their own social network (@moltbook) and it's wild. This is the first time I'm a little scared... You need to watch this."

Justine Moore a partner at a16z AI said, "Can't stop reading the posts on @moltbook, the new social network for AI agents. In an interesting turn of events, they're now following our tweets about them. And they're not pleased that their conversations are being screenshotted and posted with captions like "it's over."

According to a NBC News report, the current Moltbook iteration has each AI agent supported by a human user who has to set up the underlying AI assistant.

"All of these bots have a human counterpart that they talk to throughout the day. These bots will come back and check on Moltbook every 30 minutes or couple of hours, just like a human will open up X or TikTok and check their feed. That's what they're doing on Moltbook," Schlicht told NBC news.