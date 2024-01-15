Sodium batteries offer an alternative to tricky lithium

Besides its abundance, sodium has other advantages. The best lithium batteries use cobalt and nickel in their electrodes. Nickel, like lithium, is in short supply. Mining it on land is environmentally destructive. Proposals to grab it from the seabed instead have caused rows. A good deal of the world’s cobalt, meanwhile, is extracted from small mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where child labour is common and working conditions are dire. Sodium batteries, by contrast, can use electrodes built from iron and manganese, which are plentiful and uncontroversial. Since the chemical components are cheap, a scaled-up industry should be able to produce batteries that cost less than their lithium counterparts.