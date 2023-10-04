SoftBank’s Son Says Artificial General Intelligence Will Soon Surpass Humans
The technology investor predicts people will need to adopt AI in their lives.
The technology investor predicts people will need to adopt AI in their lives.
TOKYO—SoftBank Group’s chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, said artificial general intelligence is so powerful that within a decade it will surpass all human knowledge.
TOKYO—SoftBank Group’s chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, said artificial general intelligence is so powerful that within a decade it will surpass all human knowledge.
“Take advantage of it or be left behind," Son said to a crowd gathered for the technology investment company’s annual SoftBank World event.
“Take advantage of it or be left behind," Son said to a crowd gathered for the technology investment company’s annual SoftBank World event.
Companies from Meta Patforms to Google parent Alphabet to ChatGPT’s developer, OpenAI, have been racing to be at the forefront of artificial intelligence, which proponents have said will transform the way people work, play and live.
Son, 66, has made it clear he is a believer. He spent much of his roughly hourlong address Wednesday arguing for widespread development and adoption of artificial general intelligence, a computer system able to match human intelligence and reasoning.
He said he had been talking to GPT-4, a more advanced version of the technology behind the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, every day to debate ideas about potential inventions. When he grew tired of debating GPT-4, he created characters on the chatbot and made them debate each other, serving as “judge" and noting the merits and weaknesses of different arguments.
By 2030, Son said he believes artificial general intelligence will be 10 times more powerful than all of human intelligence. He laid out a road map of what he believes will be achieved in the decades that follow: a full transition to self-driving vehicles that will nearly eliminate road accidents, and Nobel Prize-worthy advancements in engineering and science generated by artificial general intelligence alone.
With the screen behind him showing a photo of a goldfish, trapped in a bowl and looking at a question mark, he made it clear what he thought the audience would become if they chose not to adopt AI in their lives.
“Do you want to be a goldfish?" he said. Those who stay away from AI and those who use it will grow to be as different as an ape and a human being in their intellectual capacities, he added.
Wednesday marked one of just a handful of public addresses Son has made in the past year. Although Son is well known for his zany slide presentations and colorful remarks, the executive largely stepped out of the public eye starting late last year as SoftBank made preparations for its Arm unit’s initial public offering.
SoftBank dialed back its pace of investment in technology companies. It spent roughly $4 billion on new and follow-on investments last fiscal year, according to the company, down from roughly $43.9 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.
The company declared during its last earnings report that it was ready to go on the offensive again. Son said he has also been pushing SoftBank employees to think about how to use AI. Every month, SoftBank holds a contest and gives out cash rewards to employees with the best ideas on how to use generative AI, he said.
Those still in denial of the potential of AI are “the hallucinators," he said.
Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com