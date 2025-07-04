Have you hired software developer Soham Parekh yet?

Startups, especially ones chasing growth, have narrowed hiring into structured calls and take-home tasks. Processes are recycled across founder networks. Culture fit becomes a checkbox. Most of the time, it comes down to gut feel. Which is just another way of saying: we don’t really know. In that kind of system, someone who interviews well and ships enough can coast for months. If that person is also working three other jobs, the signs fade gradually. By the time someone notices, it’s already awkward to ask.