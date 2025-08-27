Software’s death by AI has been greatly exaggerated

Companies such as Workday and Salesforce, which disrupted the more traditional on-premise software industry not too long ago, are working furiously to adopt AI themselves within their own products. Agents—AI chatbots that are enabled to take certain actions on behalf of people—are a big part of this effort. Nearly every software-as-a-service company is now selling agent tools to their customers, though RBC analysts argued in a report this week that the real opportunity will come from “multi-agentic" systems that can operate across different software applications, which no one has really cracked yet.