Some Companies Shun Long-Awaited Trans-Atlantic Data Agreement

After three years of negotiations, the EU gave final approval in July to a new deal that allows companies to store data about Europeans on U.S. soil. Companies can sign up to use the new framework, potentially simplifying how they handle personal data. Still, some corporate privacy officers said they are in no rush to do so, waiting to see whether the new agreement will be challenged in court and whether continuing to use existing privacy contracts, although it is more work, might make more sense.

