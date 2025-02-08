Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) witnessed a significant outage on Friday night, leaving thousands of gamers unable to play online, shop for games, or even use some apps. Frustrated players quickly took to social media to vent their anger.

PlayStation acknowledged the issue, posting on its social media, “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.” But they didn’t give any details about what went wrong.

Users flooded social media with complaints about login errors and service disruptions, with some even saying they couldn’t play offline games because of verification issues.

“PSN down on a Friday night is criminal,” posted a London-based user named Ramos on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Downdetector, reports of PSN problems started late Friday and carried on into Saturday with no quick fix in sight.

Sony’s support page confirmed that multiple services were affected, including account management, gaming and social functions, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct.

Many users were fuming. One X user, @emcverse, wrote, “🤣 PSN is still down. That’s crazy! Millions of people still can’t play online or even some offline games because of stupid verification. Total failure from Sony after 15+ hours now 👀.”

Also Read | Sony PS6 launch timeline tipped; leaks hint at launch in 2027

Another gamer, @EvanLeeDyer, was baffled by the long outage, tweeting, “Why bro. We give you billions in revenue, and you allow this to happen on a Friday @PlayStation. Longest I’ve ever seen the PlayStation Network go down. Not sure if maintenance, server issue, or hack. 0 word from PlayStation.”

The outage, which dragged on for more than 12 hours in some places, even led to some jokingly demanding compensation. One user posted, “#PlayStationNetworkDown #PSDown has been down for more than 12 hours! I demand a PS5 Pro as compensation, thanks #Sony!”

While gaming networks do go down now and then, a long outage like this, especially on weekends, has left players seriously frustrated. Sony has yet to explain what happened or say when things will be fully back to normal.