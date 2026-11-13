Sony PS5 sales cross 100 million worldwide: Why GTA 6 could trigger a fresh PlayStation 5 buying rush before its launch

Sony's PlayStation 5 has crossed the 100-million-unit milestone, marking a major achievement for the gaming console nearly six years after its launch. The milestone comes just days before the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which could provide another boost to console demand as Sony enters the crucial holiday shopping season.

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According to Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest business data, the PS5 had recorded cumulative worldwide hardware sales of more than 100 million units as of November 10, 2026. The achievement puts the console among a select group of gaming systems to have crossed the milestone.

Importantly, Sony's figures refer to hardware sold into the retail channel, rather than confirmed purchases by end consumers.

PS5 closes in on PlayStation's biggest-selling consoles The latest milestone places the PS5 among Sony's most successful gaming consoles. However, it still has some ground to cover to catch up with its predecessors.

Sony's sales data shows that the PlayStation 4 has sold more than 117 million units, while the original PlayStation recorded over 102.4 million units. The PlayStation 2 remains the company's best-selling console, with more than 160 million units sold.

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The PS5 has also moved ahead of the PlayStation 3, which recorded 87.4 million units, and the PlayStation Portable (PSP), which crossed 76.4 million units.

The latest milestone follows a steady recovery in console availability after the PS5's November 2020 launch coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic. Supply-chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages made the console difficult to purchase in several markets during its initial years. Limited availability also pushed some buyers towards the resale market, where consoles were often sold at premiums.

Despite these early challenges, demand has remained strong enough for Sony to take its latest console past the 100-million mark.

GTA 6 could give PS5 sales another boost The timing of the achievement is significant for Sony, with Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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The game is among the most anticipated releases in the gaming industry and could encourage consumers who have not yet upgraded to a current-generation console to purchase one. Players who own a PS4 will need newer hardware to play GTA 6, making the PS5 a potential beneficiary of the launch.

Sony itself expects the game to contribute to its gaming business beyond its initial release. During its second-quarter earnings Q&A on November 5, the company said it expected GTA 6 to contribute to earnings over multiple fiscal years, similar to previous titles in the franchise.

Sony also acknowledged that the game, along with other upcoming releases, could encourage consumers to purchase a new PS5 or upgrade their existing consoles.

However, the company is not assuming that hardware sales will continue growing indefinitely. Sony expects sales of new consoles to gradually decline in the next fiscal year as the current generation advances through its lifecycle.

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Sony's PlayStation user base remains strong Beyond hardware shipments, Sony's latest figures highlight the scale of its gaming ecosystem.

The company reported 127 million monthly active users across PlayStation platforms as of September 30, 2026. Cumulative software sales for the PS4 and PS5 combined also crossed 1.795 billion units by the same date. The figure includes physical and digital games, PS VR titles and software bundled with consoles.

Sony has indicated that increasing user engagement will remain a priority, with gameplay hours and average revenue per user among the key metrics it tracks.

The company also faces cost pressures, including rising memory prices, which could influence hardware profitability and future console investments. In its earnings Q&A, Sony said it was monitoring these costs while focusing on maintaining the profitability of its gaming platform.

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For Sony, crossing 100 million PS5 shipments is an important achievement, but the next phase will depend on how effectively it converts its large installed base into sustained game sales and digital engagement. GTA 6 could be an important catalyst in that effort, particularly as the console approaches its sixth anniversary.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.