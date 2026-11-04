Sony PS5 trade-in offer: US gamers can get up to $400 for old consoles ahead of GTA 6 launch; check details

Sony is offering PlayStation 5 owners in the US an opportunity to trade in their existing consoles for up to $400 in cash through a partnership with refurbished electronics marketplace Back Market, according to a report by technology publication TweakTown.

The offer could help gamers offset the cost of upgrading to the more expensive PlayStation 5 Pro ahead of the much-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The initiative is aimed at players with unused or idle PS5 consoles, allowing them to exchange their hardware for a cash payment based on its condition, model and accessories.

According to a report, the offer could bring down the effective cost of a PS5 Pro from $899.99 to around $500 for eligible gamers receiving the maximum trade-in value.

However, the final amount will depend on the console's condition and Back Market's inspection.

Sony PS5 trade-in offer: How can gamers get $400? Sony has reportedly been sending notifications to PS5 owners in the US, informing them that they could receive a cash payment into their nominated bank accounts by trading in their consoles through Back Market.

According to TweakTown, the $400 figure is based on the average quoted value for a standard PS5 with at least two controllers in Grade 0 condition, meaning the console is considered flawless.

Scratches, physical damage, wear and tear, missing accessories and the console's model can affect the payout, as per the report.

Gaming publication Push Square also reported that Sony's offer promises up to $400 for a standard PS5 accompanied by two DualSense controllers, subject to the device's condition.

The payment is made directly to the seller's bank account rather than being issued as PlayStation Store credit.

PS5 Pro upgrade: How much can gamers save? The trade-in initiative could be particularly attractive to players considering an upgrade to the PS5 Pro.

The console is priced at $899.99 in the US following Sony's price increase on April 2.

If a gamer receives the maximum $400 trade-in payment for an existing PS5, the effective upgrade cost could fall to approximately $500.

The actual savings will also depend on the final valuation offered by Back Market after inspecting the old console.

GTA 6 launch: Why is the PS5 Pro upgrade attracting attention? The timing of Sony's trade-in initiative is significant as gamers prepare for the release of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6.

With expectations building around the next instalment of the popular franchise, some players may consider upgrading their hardware to experience the game with improved graphics and performance.

Is the $400 PS5 trade-in offer available to everyone? The reported offer is currently aimed at PlayStation 5 owners in the US who have received Sony's notification.

The maximum valuation is conditional on the console meeting Back Market's requirements, including its physical condition and the number of controllers supplied, as per the report.