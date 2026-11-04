Sony PS5 trade-in offer: US gamers can get up to $400 for old consoles ahead of GTA 6 launch; check details

Sony is offering PlayStation 5 owners in the US an opportunity to trade in their existing consoles for up to $400 in cash through a partnership with refurbished electronics marketplace Back Market, according to a report by technology publication TweakTown.

Advertisement

The offer could help gamers offset the cost of upgrading to the more expensive PlayStation 5 Pro ahead of the much-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The initiative is aimed at players with unused or idle PS5 consoles, allowing them to exchange their hardware for a cash payment based on its condition, model and accessories.

According to a report, the offer could bring down the effective cost of a PS5 Pro from $899.99 to around $500 for eligible gamers receiving the maximum trade-in value.

However, the final amount will depend on the console's condition and Back Market's inspection.

Sony PS5 trade-in offer: How can gamers get $400? Sony has reportedly been sending notifications to PS5 owners in the US, informing them that they could receive a cash payment into their nominated bank accounts by trading in their consoles through Back Market.

Advertisement

According to TweakTown, the $400 figure is based on the average quoted value for a standard PS5 with at least two controllers in Grade 0 condition, meaning the console is considered flawless.

Scratches, physical damage, wear and tear, missing accessories and the console's model can affect the payout, as per the report.

Gaming publication Push Square also reported that Sony's offer promises up to $400 for a standard PS5 accompanied by two DualSense controllers, subject to the device's condition.

The payment is made directly to the seller's bank account rather than being issued as PlayStation Store credit.

PS5 Pro upgrade: How much can gamers save? The trade-in initiative could be particularly attractive to players considering an upgrade to the PS5 Pro.

Advertisement

The console is priced at $899.99 in the US following Sony's price increase on April 2.

If a gamer receives the maximum $400 trade-in payment for an existing PS5, the effective upgrade cost could fall to approximately $500.

The actual savings will also depend on the final valuation offered by Back Market after inspecting the old console.

GTA 6 launch: Why is the PS5 Pro upgrade attracting attention? The timing of Sony's trade-in initiative is significant as gamers prepare for the release of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6.

With expectations building around the next instalment of the popular franchise, some players may consider upgrading their hardware to experience the game with improved graphics and performance.

Is the $400 PS5 trade-in offer available to everyone? The reported offer is currently aimed at PlayStation 5 owners in the US who have received Sony's notification.

Advertisement

The maximum valuation is conditional on the console meeting Back Market's requirements, including its physical condition and the number of controllers supplied, as per the report.

As a result, owners with older or visibly worn consoles may receive considerably less than $400.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer