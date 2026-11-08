Sony revives iconic 1979 Walkman design with MDR-3R USB-C headphones: Check price in India

Sony has revived a piece of its audio history with the launch of the MDR-3R, a modern iteration of the iconic wired headphones that originally accompanied the first Walkman in 1979.

While the new headset retains the nostalgic aesthetic of its predecessor, it swaps the vintage plug for a contemporary USB-C connection, ensuring seamless compatibility with today's smartphones without the hassle of Bluetooth pairing.

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Sony MDR-3R wired headphones: Price in India Currently, Sony has only revealed the pricing for international markets.

The standard MDR-3R is priced at $59.99 in the United States. The company has also released a special limited-edition Stranger Things variant, which retails for $79.99.

As of now, the official price of the Sony MDR-3R wired headphones in India and the exact launch date remain unannounced. Indian consumers and tech enthusiasts will have to wait for an official statement from Sony regarding local availability and market-specific pricing.

Retro design meets modern utility The MDR-3R faithfully replicates the lightweight, open-ear design of the 1979 original, the company said. It features a sturdy metal headband structure and an adjustable fit for extended comfort.

To enhance the retro appeal, the standard model comes with interchangeable blue and orange ear pads, allowing users to customise their look.

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Sony has even extended this vintage theme to the product's packaging and instruction manual, mirroring the original unboxing experience.

Despite its classic exterior, the internals have been thoroughly updated for contemporary listening. The headphones are equipped with re-engineered 23 mm driver units based on the original MDR-3 design.

Sony has tuned these drivers to deliver a balanced sound profile with natural vocals, catering to modern audio preferences while maintaining the original's acoustic signature, according to the company.

Sony has also said that use with its Walkman players is not recommended.

USB-C connectivity Unlike traditional vintage headsets, the MDR-3R connects directly via a USB-C cable. This allows it to plug directly into modern smartphones and other devices that support USB Audio Class 1.0.

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Because it is a purely wired device, users do not have to worry about battery life, charging, or software updates. The headset also includes a convenient in-line remote for playback controls and a built-in microphone for taking calls.

Stranger Things edition Alongside the standard silver model, Sony partnered with Netflix to release a special Stranger Things edition.

Inspired by the hit show's 1980s setting and the character Max, this variant features red and black earpads, an engraved logo, and customised retro packaging.

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