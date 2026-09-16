Sony unveils new Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets for PS5: Features, launch timeline and more

PlayStation has unveiled two new audio devices for its refreshed PS5 lineup: PS5 PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and PS5 Pulse Edge Wireless Headset. The company announced the products on September 16, 2026, and the standard Pulse headset will be available in certain markets in the holiday season in 2026, with the premium Pulse Edge headset expected in early 2027. However, no dates have been announced for PlayStation yet, nor have any pre-orders or prices been announced.

The new headsets are based on the technology that was first seen in the Pulse Elite of 2024. Both models feature studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link for lossless, low-latency audio, PlayStation says. They are optimised for PS5 gaming, and can be used with PlayStation Portal, PC and Mac.

PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge: What’s new Both headsets have larger planar magnetic drivers than the last Pulse Elite, which PlayStation says will give them better separation and spatial clarity while delivering deeper bass. This can be useful for games to determine the direction of sounds like footsteps and reloading.

Both models support simultaneous connections to compatible PlayStation Link and Bluetooth devices. They also include built-in microphones that have AI-based noise rejection to minimise noise in voice chat.

The headsets have been redesigned to include rotating earcups that lie flat while being carried. The two models will come in two finishes: White and Midnight Black.

Pulse Edge adds premium features The Pulse Edge Wireless Headset includes many features not found on the standard Pulse. PlayStation claims that it has implemented eight magnets for each driver, compared with four magnets for each driver in the Pulse Wireless Headset.

Pulse Edge also features active noise cancellation, a detachable boom microphone and a hidden microphone that can be utilised when the boom is removed. It has game audio balance and chat controls for PS5 as well as a carrying case.

There is also an audio/microphone jack on the headset. PlayStation said the premium model uses additional materials and features aimed at providing a more complete audio setup.