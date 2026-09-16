Sony unveils new Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets for PS5: Features, launch timeline and more

PlayStation has unveiled two new audio devices for its refreshed PS5 lineup: PS5 PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and PS5 Pulse Edge Wireless Headset. The company announced the products on September 16, 2026, and the standard Pulse headset will be available in certain markets in the holiday season in 2026, with the premium Pulse Edge headset expected in early 2027. However, no dates have been announced for PlayStation yet, nor have any pre-orders or prices been announced.

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The new headsets are based on the technology that was first seen in the Pulse Elite of 2024. Both models feature studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link for lossless, low-latency audio, PlayStation says. They are optimised for PS5 gaming, and can be used with PlayStation Portal, PC and Mac.

PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge: What’s new Both headsets have larger planar magnetic drivers than the last Pulse Elite, which PlayStation says will give them better separation and spatial clarity while delivering deeper bass. This can be useful for games to determine the direction of sounds like footsteps and reloading.

Both models support simultaneous connections to compatible PlayStation Link and Bluetooth devices. They also include built-in microphones that have AI-based noise rejection to minimise noise in voice chat.

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The headsets have been redesigned to include rotating earcups that lie flat while being carried. The two models will come in two finishes: White and Midnight Black.

Pulse Edge adds premium features The Pulse Edge Wireless Headset includes many features not found on the standard Pulse. PlayStation claims that it has implemented eight magnets for each driver, compared with four magnets for each driver in the Pulse Wireless Headset.

Pulse Edge also features active noise cancellation, a detachable boom microphone and a hidden microphone that can be utilised when the boom is removed. It has game audio balance and chat controls for PS5 as well as a carrying case.

There is also an audio/microphone jack on the headset. PlayStation said the premium model uses additional materials and features aimed at providing a more complete audio setup.

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Launch timeline and availability Starting in the 2026 holiday season, the PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset will be released in certain markets. The Pulse Edge Wireless Headset will be available in early 2027. PlayStation has stated that it will provide a later date for the official launch dates, the start date for pre-orders and the pricing of the games.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.