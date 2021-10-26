Sony has unveiled Xperia Pro-I in select markets today focussed heavily on the imaging capabilities. The smartphone is designed to compete with newly launched Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 series. The smartphone is almost gone absent from the Indian smartphone scene due to stiff competition. It is still not confirmed whether the Xperia Pro-I will hit the Indian shores or not.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I features a 6.5 inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3840x1644 resolution and has the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while the back gets Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It has a 4.500mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is priced at $1,799.99 (nearly ₹1.35 lakh). The Sony Vlog Monitor will retail for $199.99 (around ₹15,000). The Sony Xperia smartphone and Vlog Monitor will be available to purchase in December via official retail stores. The Xperia Pro-I will be offered in a sole Frosted Black colour option.

The Xperia Pro-I features a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS sensor. It also features a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and another 12-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, The Sony Xperia Pro-I sports an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone gets a dedicated shutter button and a shortcut key that can be customised as per the user's preference.

The new Sony Xperia flagship smartphone records videos in 21:9 video format at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. It comes with a Cinematography Pro mode that lets users adjust various settings. Sony's Vlog Monitor acts as a secondary display that attaches at the back of the Xperia Pro-I.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I gets 512GB of UFS storage with the option to expand storage via a microSDXC card (up to 1TB). The smartphone also features Dolby Atmos for the built-in speakers.

