SEOUL, - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday urged the country to move fast as it competes in the global AI race, as he toured a data centre under construction in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

"The whole world is competing right now, and speed is vital," Lee said in a public video of his tour.

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Data centres are a major source of chip demand, and he hoped the success of the project, built by South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, would draw further investment from global AI companies, Lee said.

SK Group is developing the Ulsan data centre jointly with Amazon Web Services . The estimated cost is 7 trillion won until 2029, South Korea's science ministry said last year. Operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said in September that the capacity under construction was an initial 103 megawatt by 2029, with plans to expand it by nearly 900 megawatts in the future. The group is also planning further partnerships with global technology companies as the project progresses, Chey said.

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On Saturday, President Lee said AI investment had mainly been concentrated around Seoul, and that the Ulsan project showed regional growth was possible.

After being told that about 900 people were working at the site, Lee said advanced facilities were short of construction workers and that ministries needed to consider how to train the workforce for building data centres and AI infrastructure.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.