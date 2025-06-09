Sovereign silicon: India targets indigenous 2nm, Nvidia-level GPU by 2030
Summary
Being engineered at C-Dac Bengaluru, the 2nm GPU will seek to power indigenous supercomputers by 2030.
India is racing to build its own 2-nanometre GPU (graphics processing unit) from scratch by 2030, with an aim to match global market leader Nvidia Corp.'s projected roadmap and strengthen its home base for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and products.
