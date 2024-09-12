SpaceX Polaris makes history: ‘Earth sure looks like a perfect world’, says Jared Isaacman after 1st civilian spacewalk | Mint

SpaceX Polaris makes history: ‘Earth sure looks like a perfect world’, says Jared Isaacman after 1st civilian spacewalk
SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission performed the first-ever commercial spacewalk, led by fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman. The four-member crew performed extravehicular activity at 700-km altitude.
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission made history on Thursday by performing the first commercial spacewalk. NASA hailed it as "a giant leap forward" for the space industry.
