SpaceX is developing miniature rooftop cellular towers to improve mobile network coverage and eliminate signal dead zones inside buildings, CEO Elon Musk revealed during an interview at the DealBook Summit this week. The proposed devices will complement the company's Starlink satellite network to provide connectivity in areas where satellite signals may be weak, such as buildings with heavy or metal roofs.

Advertisement

SpaceX has finished designing small, cell-based base stations that could be mounted on rooftops, like current Starlink satellite dishes, according to Musk. The company anticipates starting manufacturing in 2027. The development moves the company's plan forward to create a hybrid satellite and terrestrial wireless network to offer mobile connectivity in more places.

Miniature rooftop towers to provide better coverage Explaining the technology at the DealBook Summit, Musk said Starlink's direct-to-cell service still faces limitations when signals need to reach users indoors. Coverage gaps can be caused by metal roofs or by the presence of thick building structures.

The proposed rooftop devices will solve this issue by bringing the cellular infrastructure closer to users, Musk said. SpaceX is also exploring the possibility of selling these mini base stations with its current Starlink terminals.

Advertisement

The announcement follows SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell's comments during the company's August 2026 earnings call. SpaceX would consider small, low-power cell base stations rather than the usual large towers, Ars Technica reported.

Starlink Direct-to-Cell V2 to increase bandwidth 40-fold SpaceX is preparing to expand its Direct-to-Cell satellite network. The company will launch its next-generation constellation, called V2, in 2027, with bandwidth up to 40 times higher, Musk said.

The company's wireless aspirations have also spanned securing more spectrum. SpaceX has been granted approval by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to proceed with its direct-to-phone satellite broadband network, Starlink, and itsT-Mobile partnership in 2024. The company then inked a $17 billion spectrum deal with EchoStar in 2025 and agreed to acquire an additional $8 billion in low-band spectrum in 2026.

Advertisement

Satellite coverage, additional spectrum, and rooftop cellular infrastructure may help SpaceX expand its cellular network.

Also Read | Apple reportedly plans AI agent for Mac as it takes on OpenAI and Anthropic

Elon Musk says AI and robots will drive future bandwidth demand While other telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon are likely to be affected by SpaceX's wireless push, Musk said he doesn't anticipate that the carriers will be eliminated from the field.

Speaking at the summit, he suggested that existing telecom companies could lose some revenue but argued that overall demand for wireless bandwidth would increase significantly.

Musk feels AI systems, superintelligence and robots will be significant consumers of network bandwidth. These technologies would need a significantly higher bandwidth than human users and would afford new opportunities for the telecom industry, he said.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.