Spotify down: Music streaming giant leaves thousands of users affected globally

Spotify experienced a significant service disruption on Wednesday, impacting tens of thousands of users worldwide. Downdetector.com reported issues starting at 06:15 PM IST, with incidents peaking at over 47,000 by 07:02 PM IST.

Govind Choudhary
Updated16 Apr 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Music streaming giant Spotify faced a major service disruption on Wednesday, affecting tens of thousands of users globally. According to outage tracking site Downdetector.com, reports of problems began surfacing shortly after 06:15 PM IST, peaking with over 47,000 incidents reported by 07:02 PM IST.

Users across various regions reported difficulties accessing core features of the app, including searching for music and viewing artist profiles. Despite the disruption, many confirmed that previously downloaded tracks remained accessible and could still be played offline.

(This is a developing story, check for more updates)

 

 

First Published:16 Apr 2025, 07:47 PM IST
