Spotify down: Music streaming giant leaves thousands of users affected globally

Music streaming giant Spotify faced a major service disruption on Wednesday, affecting tens of thousands of users globally. According to outage tracking site Downdetector.com, reports of problems began surfacing shortly after 06:15 PM IST, peaking with over 47,000 incidents reported by 07:02 PM IST.

Users across various regions reported difficulties accessing core features of the app, including searching for music and viewing artist profiles. Despite the disruption, many confirmed that previously downloaded tracks remained accessible and could still be played offline.