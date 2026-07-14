Spotify down? Over 4,500 users report music streaming platform outage in US

Over 4,500 users reported an outage on music streaming platform Spotify in the US on Tuesday morning, according to Downdetector.
“Is Spotify down?” was also trending on Google.
According to app.com, about 40 per cent of app users were experiencing problems. 26 per cent of users reported issues with audio streaming, and 21 per cent said they were dealing with the website, the report said.
The problem reportedly popped up shortly after 7:30 a.m. EST (6:00 PM IST).
Social media was flooded with users flagging that Spotify was down.
“Is Spotify down or is my PlayStation being weird?” a netizen asked.
“@Spotify you're down dude” said a netizen.
Another user said, “Spotify is down, and everyone starts crying (including me). This is because nobody buys physical media anymore. Do we now see why PlayStation going all digital is an issue? Physical media needs to be supported. For music, movies, shows and gaming.”
“What is the point of having a @SpotifyStatus page if you don't actually notify people when @Spotify is down?” added another user.
A netizen noted that the app was back up. “Guys, Spotify was down. But it's back up. to ensure ur playlists are properly please refresh ur website. If you are playing on ur phone, close the app and open it again. Otherwise, the streams might go lost.”
Spotify is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities with a new feature that lets Premium subscribers interactively converse with the app to discover music and audio.
Currently in beta, the English-language tool is rolling out to users 18 and older on iOS and Android in the US, Ireland, and Sweden.
While Spotify has kept specific technical details under wraps, the company confirmed the feature relies on a combination of proprietary and third-party AI models.
This conversational update joins Spotify’s growing suite of AI-driven tools, which includes the personalised AI DJ, prompt-based playlist generators, and third-party integrations like ChatGPT.