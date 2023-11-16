Spotify expands AI integration with Google Cloud for personalised podcast and audiobook suggestions
Spotify leverages Google Cloud's large language models to enhance user safety and provide personalized content recommendations, while also adding auto-generated transcripts feature to podcasts for both free and premium users on the app.
Spotify has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud on Thursday, leveraging large language models (LLMs) to enhance the identification of users' listening patterns across podcasts and audiobooks, reported Reuters.
