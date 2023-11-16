Spotify has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud on Thursday, leveraging large language models (LLMs) to enhance the identification of users' listening patterns across podcasts and audiobooks, reported Reuters.

This initiative aims to provide personalized recommendations based on individual preferences.

Artificial intelligence-driven large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard, undergo extensive training on vast datasets to produce text and various types of content. Alphabet-owned Google Cloud features several LLMs, such as PaLM 2, Codey, Imagen, and Chirp, trained on diverse data sets encompassing text, code, images, audio, and video.

Having been an early adopter of AI, Spotify employed it in developing music recommendation algorithms over a decade ago. The Swedish company is now extending the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) to extend this capability to its non-music content, including podcasts and audiobooks.

The music streaming platform has sought to enhance its earnings by expanding its range of revenue-generating formats, including podcasts and audiobooks. It had earlier committed to delivering high-margin returns from its substantial investment in the expansion into podcasts and audiobooks.

"The evolution of our technology has been matched by Google Cloud's commitment to building the best possible platform for our products to run on and driving further innovation with the emerging capabilities of generative AI," said Gustav Söderström, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Spotify.

Through the extended collaboration with Google, Spotify is exploring the application of LLMs to enhance user safety during listening experiences and detect potentially harmful content.

Recently, Spotify has added a new auto-generated transcripts feature to podcasts, allowing users to read along with the podcasts. The company said that the new transcripts feature will rolled out for millions of podcast episodes in the coming weeks.

The new transcription feature will be available for free and premium users on the Spotify app and can be accessed by clicking on the read-along section below the podcast player and following along on the full screen.

(With inputs from Reuters)

