Spy-satellite-grade images could soon become available to everyone
SummaryThe key is to fly very low indeed
It started with a tweet. In 2019, during his first term as president, Donald Trump posted a surveillance photo of an Iranian missile site in the aftermath of an explosion. The quality of the image, the angle it had been taken from and some amateur orbital tracking led technically minded users to conclude, with a mixture of horror and bemusement, that the president had posted a highly classified image from one of America’s sophisticated, ultra-secret spy satellites.