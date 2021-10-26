Squid Game attracting cybercriminals. Tips to secure your Android devices

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The most trending keyword on the internet, Squid Game, has seen a phenomenal hype across the globe but at the same it is attracting cybercriminals who are digging deep into your phones to steal data. Currently, the Korean drama series Squid Game has been the most popular show on Netflix. It has amassed over $891.1 million in value since release. The show's massive popularity has begun attracting cybercriminals, who are also trying to bank on the success of the show. There are over 200 Squid Game apps available on Google Play Store but there's no official version of it available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The streaming platform, Netflix, is witnessing huge surge after the launch of Squid Game in South Korea.

The streaming platform, Netflix, is witnessing huge surge after the launch of Squid Game in South Korea.

“Over 200 #SquidGame related apps are available on Google Play. Seems like a great opportunity to make money on in-app ads from one of the most popular TV show without official game. The most downloaded of them reached 1M installs in 10 days. Its game play is not that well handled," tweeted Malware Researcher, Lukas Stefanko. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new malware-laced Squid Game-themed app is doing to the rounds on the Google Play Store. Hackers designed the app to steal information from Android users.

Last, he discovered that the Squid Wallpaper 4K HD app carried the infamous Joker malware, which was being used to infect users’ smartphones. The is the first time that the Joker malware is being used to infect smartphones through a Squid Game app. Stefanko noted that the app was installed on over 5,000 devices before it was taken down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

